Not another dump or solid waste facility. Not another dump in Goshen, we’ve been dumped on enough.

Before the Goshen Town Board and Planning Board is a proposal for a solid waste facility — a small research and development facility. It is proposed to be located at the polluted Orange County Landfill, which NYDEC has stated already polluted our air, soil, water, environment, nearby river, and the list goes on.

In a copy of an email between the county attorney and Joseph Betro@Hughesenergygroup.com and copied to the town’s planning board consultants, it seems there have been and are discussions of the Hughes Energy Group proposal to build up to a 125,000-square-foot and/or refurbish and utilize an existing county structure to house municipal solid waste processing facility and manufacture a pelletized biomass fiber. It also states this facility will not use any of the county’s solid waste stream.

This operation could be up to seven stories high and two football fields as proposed in their other NY application, it will house a massive autoclave using steam and using up to 22,000 gallons of water per day. The number of garbage trucks delivering garbage, and the smell emanating from exhaust and garbage could be detrimental to our quality of life.

We have a law in place now that protects us from the creation of another solid waste facility. The current law is there for a purpose to protect our community. To build this facility for the benefit of Hughes Energy Group, they must propose to change the law to allow solid waste facilities to be built in all of Goshen. Thats cause for alarm!

Say “no” to this proposal and law change, attend the public hearing on June 6 at 7:30 p.m. Call the town of Goshen to find out where the meeting is taking place.

Susan Cleaver

Goshen