‘No Kings’ and a military parade

Orange County is fortunate in its deep connection to the American Revolution. Colonists rose up against an absolute monarch, in part, because they felt they were treated more like subjects than citizens with rights and liberties.

As No Kings rallies drew more than 5 million people all across America and the President threw a military parade in Washington, D.C., I took a moment to reflect on our nation’s history.

General George Washington, after his election, when asked how he would like to be addressed, said, “Mr. President.” He wanted no “Your Highness” or “Your Excellency.” He said the President’s residency should be called a house – not a palace. Indeed, the White House was also called “The People’s House.” The President is the tenant; the American citizens are the landlords and an incumbent is only given a 4-year lease, with the possibility of a one-time renewal. In lieu of rent, the President has to work for ALL THE PEOPLE. King George III of England could not believe someone would willing give up power.

About 1000 people turned out for Warwick’s “No Kings Day” protest, standing up for democracy, the rule of law, the separation of powers, and decency. I spoke to a woman who had taught fifth grade civics. She said her students had a better understanding of America’s founding principles than Trump.

Retired U.S. Marine Corps General John Kelly, Trump’s Chief of Staff during his first term, said Trump “has no idea what America stands for and has no idea what America is all about.” We are a great nation but democracy is fragile.

Gail Buckland

Warwick