New Paltz college and anti-Semitism

What is going on at New Paltz college? First the DOJ starts an investigation last year of improper scrutiny of accusations by Jewish student complaints of anti-Semitism, now we have photos of kidnapped Israelis torn down on campus. To make matters worse, the university’s comment is, “We don’t condone the action.” This is a far cry from Cornell President Martha Pollock’s comment of, “We won’t tolerate anti-Semitism on campus.” It’s nice that New Paltz doesn’t condone the action. How about, “We condemn the action”? President Darren Wheeler needs to give us a firmer stand.

James Alfano

Monroe