“Vengeance is mine, I will repay, Saith the Lord” (Romans 12.19-21). Prime Minister Netanyahu, enough already! The Hamas attacks were heinous and deserve to be condemned. Over 200 innocent people were slaughtered and that is reprehensible.

In retaliation, Israel has killed over 30,000 Palestinians, mostly civilians and innocent women and children. So I say to you, Netanyahu, declare a ceasefire and return your forces to Israel’s legal boundaries and agree to a two-country solution of the Palestinian problem.

Your vaunted Mossad can take care of the of the terroristic Hamas leader Sinwar. Remember, it took 10 long years to hunt down and kill Bin Laden.

Brendan O’Sullivan

Milford