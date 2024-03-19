Monroe highway department changes

I find it very disturbing what has recently happened with the Town of [Monroe] highway department.

Billy Brown who has been in this community all his life. His father has worked in this community. I find it disturbing that upon challenging Patterson for the highway superintendent job but losing, he was suspiciously demoted immediately after the elections.

My understanding is he is served as a deputy highway superintendent for eight years before being demoted to regular staff. Yet they appoint two job formans above him with less qualifications.

What’s more interesting is that recently Pat Patterson was in Puerto Rico for two weeks. Nobody was left behind to manage the shop why he was gone.

I find it very disturbing that personnel is being transferred and moved around on the heels of an election. Even more concerned is that the town board is playing political favors. How can someone demote somebody who’s well qualified for the job?

Tim Mitts

Monroe