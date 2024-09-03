Minisink Monument restoration project update

An update on the Minisink DAR Chapter’s Battle of Minisink Monument restoration project, “Save Our Monument” fundraiser:

As of Aug. 31, we have received $6,400 in donations! September’s goal is to reach $10,000, our halfway point for the monument repair and cleaning.

Please donate online via PayPal or Venmo or mail donations to: Minisink DAR Chapter, PO Box 704, Goshen, NY 10924.

We are so grateful for each and every donation and how the Community is embracing this project.

Our August donors – Thank you!

James Bruno, John Cary, John Cary M.D., Sandra A. Coleman, Katie Harty, Jean Hayter, Jason D. Hoffman Insurance Agency, Robert and Ruth Hulbert, Joe Fix-It, Gerard and Barbara Killenberger, Jim and Lori Kuroski, Virgina and Charles Levenback, Richard C. Matyus, Kathy McBride, William and Susan Moore, Anthony Palazzola, Clifton Patrick, Dolores and Leon Piasecki, Peter and Christina Shovlin, Beth Smiley, Kevin M. Stiller, John M. and Dorothy D. Szefc, Christine and John C. Vanderschaaf, and Frances Warren.

Past donors – Thank you!

Anonymous cash (Great American Weekend), Donovan and Michele Aitchison, Reynell and Judith L. Andrews*, Chris Ashman, Sue Brenchley*, Deana Brennan, Dr. John and Mrs. Jane Carey, George and Denise Dreisbach*, Kate Esposito*, Sue Gardner, Mr. Richard Grabowski and Beverly Shulman, Michael and Susan Grady, Harold Grout, William and Judith Hawkens*, Kathy Komesch*, Thomas Leek, Minisink Valley High School History Club, Gail Merian*, Bonnie Murray*, Molly O’Donnell, C. Pachucki, Ryan Rich, LaWahna Search, Edna Slingerland, Malcolm Stewart, Judy Teske*

* Descendant of an American Revolution patriot.

Minisink DAR Chapter

Goshen