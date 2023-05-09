This is in response to Paul Ertel’s letter in the last issue of The Warwick Advertiser.

You state parents should have a say in the books/curriculum in schools. I disagree. It is not appropriate for other parents to make decisions about my children’s education. Parents with concerns can work out solutions for their children but should not make decisions for mine.

To say drag story hours serve as a ‘grooming’ method is the utmost bigotry and ignorance. Again – make decisions for your children, but you have no right to make decisions for mine.

Stating “there is no in-between” for gender infers everyone thinks and acts like their traditionally defined birth sex in every way, which is ridiculous. In an unsupportive environment, those who fall far outside these “norms” can suffer negative mental, emotional, and academic consequences as a result.

You wrote “elected officials are supposed to serve the public” - but ultimately, they serve the children best when all children can safely be their true selves and are not restricted in their educational growth by pseudo-book-burning. Only then is a BOE doing their job and not pandering to fear-monger tactics of a few individuals, or in your opinion, the “public.”

Nicole Gregan

Florida