Mackey for NYS Assembly

I am delighted to write this letter on behalf of Matthew Mackey. I have known Matthew since January 2020 when xe was a student in a course I taught titled Human Behavior Theory for Social Work Practice. In the years since, Matthew has continually shown ximself to be a reflective leader, a thoughtful and engaged learner, and an outstanding person.

Matthew embodies the core values of social work: social justice, service, integrity, dignity and worth of the person, importance of human relationships, and competence. As an advocate for many, xe deeply listens to others share stories and perspectives that may be different than xis own; xe asks good questions and takes risks sharing xis own experiences to connect with others. Throughout my time knowing Matthew, both xis work in the classroom, and xis advocacy stands out. Xis continued advocacy efforts in the area of the LGBTQ+ community, healthcare, and the policy arena are unparalleled.

For example, Matthew has spent xis life advocating and working towards a more equitable and accessible world. As a social worker, Matthew has studied extensively how policy directly impacts communities and how to create change that benefits families. Furthermore, Matthew is an active member of the National Association of Social Workers – NYS Chapter, where xe regularly speaks on numerous panels regarding disability rights, health insurance, community empowerment, and policy advocacy. More importantly, Matthew does not just speak on these issues, xe acts on these issues by directly working with legislators in Albany, sharing knowledge and experiences to improve legislation and, in turn, positively impact lives.

Matthew has showcased xis leadership abilities, xis ability to be reflective, and xis ability to be an engaged lifelong learner. I also want to note that when given constructive feedback, xe took note, made changes, and improved. Being open to feedback, being a lifelong learner, and being open to new ideas are incredible assets to have as an elected official. Matthew has shown ximself to be bright and resourceful, and I have no doubt xe will be an excellent representative for State Assembly 101.

Sara Terrana

Warwick