M-W Class of 1964 60th reunion

To all classmates of the Class of 1964 — just a reminder that it’s our 60th anniversary and we are planning a reunion for May 18th at the Monroe Country Club Restaurant — Tequila Grill on the Saturday night of the Mega Reunion at Rosemarin’s for the entire M-W High School.

I have tried to reach out to everyone on a list from the 50th reunion. We have had some letters returned for change of address. The letters for the following people were returned to us: Carol Ann Carter (Vautrin), Maureen McGuire, Beth Ann Loewy, Gertrude Carey (Zimmerman), Albert Gosling, Steve Truitt, Bernadine Rober, James Maceda, Linda Haylock (Kingsley), Delia Mancuso (Tokarz), Cathy Stevenson (McGown), Thomas Van Zandt, Betty Vogt (Devore), and Edwin Brachman.

If anyone has contact information for them, please send it to me at the email below and also reach out to them yourself. I would like to come up with a final list for everyone whether they come to the reunion or not.

If you are planning to come please let us know as soon as possible so we have time to make all the proper arrangements. My email contact: edwardleonard093@gmail.com.

Hope everyone is healthy!

Ed Leonard

June Beach, Fl (Formerly of Monroe)