Locally relevant author coming to Goshen Public Library

To the editor:

Russ Layne’s letter last week was timely. Mr. Layne wrote about Philip Dray’s book, “A Lynching at Port Jervis”, recommending it as a teaching tool for our local schools. If you have read this remarkable book, or your interest has been piqued, you have an opportunity next week to meet the author and discuss it.

The Goshen Public Library and Historical Society is proud to host Philip Dray at 6:30 pm, Tuesday, November 15, at the library. Register on the library web site to secure a seat. You won’t want to miss what promises to be an enlightening evening.

Mary Troy

Goshen, NY