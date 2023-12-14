I want to wish everyone peace, health, and happiness this holiday season. I am very grateful to be surrounded by generous people that consistently help those around them. We are blessed, and it is important to focus on how you can shine your light for those in a darker phase of their lives. Volunteering your time, giving to the local food pantries, or helping out a friend or stranger in need are things we can all do throughout the year to make the world a better place.

To those with anger in your heart, I pray you find the peace to end your hurt. While discourse is healthy, maliciousness amongst those you may disagree with is unnecessary. Our time on this Earth is short, so it is important to use it wisely. Please be a helper and do what is best for the community rather than focusing on self interests and personal profit at the expense of the greater good.

We are neighbors, we are friends, and life is too short to be anything but kind.

In the new year, surround yourself with people that have good intentions and that inspire you to be better version of yourself. Merry Christmas, Happy Hanukkah, Happy Kwanza, and Happy New Year.

Alyssa Werner

Florida