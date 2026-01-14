Letter to the Editor: Wickham Sewer District expenses

To the Editor:

I live in the Wickham sewer district. I think it’s great that we received the NY grant and no-interest loan for the sewer replacement project, thanks to the town leadership. However, living in this sewer/ water district is already very expensive, $1200 a year for two people.

Since this same sewer/water district is also hosting the former prison and new town Business/Industry Park in which some tenants are using intensive water/sewer resources, those tenants should be paying the bulk of the balance of the outstanding loan balance. Also, because this new Business/industrial park is a economically beneficial to the township as whole, the tax payers of the town should share the project cost.

Richard W. Kraemer

Warwick