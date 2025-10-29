Letter to the Editor: Trust Ubides

To the Editor:

We’re writing to express our support for Aaron Ubides for County Legislator. In a time when honesty and integrity seem in short supply, Aaron stands out as someone who truly lives by those values. He is a devoted family man who understands the everyday challenges local families face and he’ll bring the same care and commitment he brings to his own home when representing us.

He has worked for farms, the Florida Fire Department, and Town of Warwick Zoning Board of Appeals and works routinely with local government officials and DPW’s. His work experience as well as living here for over 40 years, has given him a true understanding of the unique dynamics of Orange County.

Aaron is smart, thoughtful, and practical. He doesn’t pretend to have all the answers and is always willing to listen, learn, and take the time to find the right solution. That kind of humility and diligence is exactly what we need in county government.

We can trust Aaron to represent us with fairness, respect, and common sense. We encourage everyone to join our family in supporting Aaron Ubides for County Legislator.

Sabrina and John Mulligan

Goshen