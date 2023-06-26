Letter to the Editor: The Trouble with fireworks

Summer is coming and so is firework season. I know the bombs bursting in air are exciting, but the blast isn’t appreciated by everyone, particularly those living near Veteran’s Park with pets.

My dogs experience extreme anxiety from the blasts, and try to hide to get away from the noise even though we utilize the tranquilizers provided by our veterinarian.

The experience is also devastating for our local wildlife, causing animals and birds to abandon their young in the panic. Additionally, they have an impact on people with PTSD as well as those on the Autism spectrum.

Municipalities have been exploring fireworks displays that do not have such loud blasts. Perhaps we can look into it here for our future displays, sparing the pets and wildlife from such stress while entertaining the public.

Robert Baker

Warwick