Letter to the Editor: Thanks for thoughtful forum

To the Editor:

Thank you to Family Central for organizing the thoughtful forum, “It Takes a Village: Supporting Families in a Changing World,” held on Oct. 8 at the Albert Wisner Public Library. The diverse panel of speakers — including parents, therapists, counselors, community leaders, and child educators — brought depth and meaning to a timely conversation, Families Today: What They Need and What We Can Do.

The stories and perspectives shared by both panelists and audience members sparked meaningful reflection and dialogue. They revealed not only some of the tears in the fabric of family life, but also the promising solutions that community organizations and committed leaders are working toward.

What stood out most was the shared recognition that, across many challenges — ranging from the impact of social media and the loss of free play and nature exploration for children to the struggles faced by adolescents and the increasing number of children raised by non-parent caregivers — runs a common thread: a deep desire for connection. Participants expressed a particular need for more in-person gatherings, such as peer groups for teens and parents.

While many attendees were from the grandparent generation, one audience member called for greater collaboration among parents and grandparents to build a supportive “parenting community” — one that reduces isolation, strengthens relationships, and offers shared wisdom and hope for families.

I look forward to the follow-up meeting, Part 2: Together for Families, Building a Better Tomorrow, scheduled for Nov. 18, where residents will have the opportunity to turn concern into collective action by generating fresh, community-driven ideas to strengthen the everyday supports families rely on.

Nancy Nachtigal

Warwick