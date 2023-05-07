Letter to the Editor: Thanks for the support

Dear Warwick,

I am writing to express my heartfelt gratitude to our community for their incredible support at We the People Warwick’s (WTPW) recent “You Are Not Alone” Mental Health Forum. We had a fantastic turnout which included professionals in the healthcare and wellness fields, as well as educators and parents, all united in their passion to promote the well-being of this community. The energy of the participants was palpable through their brainstorming and personal stories, and the individual groups became a sanctuary of vulnerability, sharing, and comfort for many. As one post program evaluation stated, “Thank you for today. It was amazing and moving and powerful and inspiring. I feel so grateful for being given this opportunity.”

This event was created by the WTPW Mental Health Resilience Action Team and made possible by many supporters (too numerous to mention) who generously donated food, wellness gifts, and certificates for training in mind and body practices. These donations made for a very successful raffle event which will help WTPW to continue its programs to build a more connected community. We would also like to thank the National Association of Mental Illness (NAMI) and other organizations for the important resources and materials they provided for distribution to the public. The outpouring of support we received is a testament to the compassion and generosity of the people of Warwick and Orange County, and we are humbled by the response.

As we look to the future, we remain committed to raising awareness and supporting initiatives that promote mental health and wellness, and we know that with the continued support of everyone around us, we can make a real difference.

Once again, a tremendous thank you to all who supported our event, and we look forward to working together toward a brighter, healthier future for all. For more information about WTPW, our June 2nd Story Share event and our other initiatives, log onto wethepeoplewarwick.org.

With love,

Elizabeth Mehling

We The People Warwick