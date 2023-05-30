Letter to the editor: Thank you from the Class of 2024

Dear Editor,

The Warwick Valley Junior Class wishes to thank their advisor Meghan Murphy, for her enthusiasm, guidance and help with organizing fundraisers throughout the year. We also want to acknowledge and thank two local businesses for their support: Board and Brush and Halligan’s Public House.

On May 7, Shelley Tobin, from Keller Williams Realty, hosted a fundraising event at Board and Brush. The popular event was well attended and 20% of the evening’s proceeds were generously donated to the class. In addition, the business owners matched the donation for a total of $450.

Halligan’s Public House hosted a successful fundraising event on May 9. From 4-9 p.m., 15% of the total sales was generously donated to the Junior class totaling $1036.

All money raised at these events and throughout the year help cover costs for our Junior Prom on May 25, 2023.

Lastly, the class wishes to thank the parents that donated over $2000 to cover the cost of the chaperones and other incidentals for the prom.

For more information on Board and Brush, please visit boardandbrush.com/warwick. For more information on Halligans Public House, please visit www.halliganswarwick.com.

Paxton Honerkamp

President - Class of 2024

Warwick Valley High School