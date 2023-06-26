Letter to the Editor: Summer movies on the lawn

Dear Editor:

Surprise, surprise! On June 15, the Monroe Free Library presented “Indiana Jones & the Raiders of the Lost Ark” as part of their summer “Movies on the Lawn” program. What fun it was to sit outside under the stars on a beautiful summer evening and watch a classic oldie but goody — for free! And if you arrive a little early, you can walk next door to the movie theater concession stand and buy some popcorn before it closes.

Keep you eyes open for the next free “Movie on the Lawn” — it’s “Back to the Future” on July 13.

What a delightful local event. Thank you, Monroe Free Library!

Sincerely,

Elaine Osterhout

Highland Mills