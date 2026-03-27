Letter to the Editor: Stealing No Kings signs

To the individual or individuals who continue to remove our signs for the NO KINGS rally on Railroad Green in Warwick this Saturday from 10:00–11:30: I find myself wondering what it is that you find so threatening that you feel compelled to interfere with my First Amendment right to free speech.

It is deeply discouraging to realize that members of this community would attempt to silence others rather than engage respectfully.

Please understand that removing these signs will not prevent us from exercising our rights. We will continue to make our voices heard, as is our constitutional right. I have additional signs, and I will keep putting them up.I hope you take a moment to reflect on the importance of free expression and the rights we all share as Americans. Attempting to take those rights away from others is not something to be proud of.

Karen Williams

Warwick