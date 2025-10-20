Letter to the Editor: Start from scratch

To the Editor:

Are you happy with the direction Orange County is going in? Do you like high-density housing? No independent oversight of the county budget? Do you like tax breaks for ultra wealthy corporations? Are you okay with your property tax rates?

If not, we need to stop thinking — and voting — along party lines. If we continue to vote along party lines, voting-blocks will continue to decide elections.

Let’s begin by replacing the current Orange County Executive, the Orange County legislators, Village and Town Boards, and their supervisors. Replace the zoning and planning boards. And in 2026 let’s replace the current governor of N.Y.

Throw the bums out.

Kiki Nelson

Warwick