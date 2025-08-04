Letter to the Editor: Remove all Warwick Planning Board members

To the Editor:

The Warwick Planning Board’s recent approval of a full-time, 200-student, residential non-secular dormitory in the heart of Sterling Forest State Park is an egregious breach of public trust, and it demands full accountability.

This decision enables irreversible harm to one of New York’s most ecologically sensitive and protected forests. It defies common sense, environmental stewardship, and responsible governance.

The Planning Board ignored glaring deficiencies in the Environmental Impact Assessments, accepted outdated and self-serving data from the applicant, and dismissed the well-documented objections raised by the Palisades Interstate Park Commission, environmental organizations, and thousands of citizens who submitted petitions, letters, and attended public meetings.

Every warning sign was overlooked!

This level of negligence and disregard for public input and environmental integrity is unacceptable. The community deserves better.

The only appropriate response is the immediate removal of all Warwick Planning Board members involved in this decision.

Sterling Forest is a public treasure. It must be protected, not sacrificed for private interests.

Lee Schulz

Warwick