Letter to the Editor: Redeker has proven his commitment

Getting to know Jon Redeker over the past year has been an eye-opening experience for me. He is a candidate for the Orange County Legislature best known for his decades of service as a warm, passionate and effective social studies teacher, whose students, even those from years back, are lining up to support him as he puts the ideals he taught them into action. Their testimony tells me he’s clearly an educator I would have loved to work with during my time as Goshen’s Superintendent of Schools.

When I’ve talked to him, I’ve found, somewhat disconcertingly, that I’m talking to a politician who actually listens to me, who engages in a normal, back and forth conversation, rather than simply trotting out the dusty, old ideas that are constantly, and ineffectively, being recycled by those who’ve just been in power around here for too long. Jon has real ideas, clear, detailed, practical proposals that will change the status quo and actually improve the lives of the people who live and work here in Orange County.

One of his compelling themes is “building bridges.” Like all too few candidates across the country today, he’s more interested in providing services and opportunities for all of his potential constituents than he is in solidifying partisan power or engaging in shallow, performative attacks on opponents. He is committed to working with any of his colleagues, from whatever party, who want to improve Orange County lives.

Jon’s been listening carefully to the worries and hopes of the voters of Goshen and Florida, and when he’s elected next month, he’ll bring those concerns with him to the Orange County Legislature. He listens to us. He knows us. He’s proven his commitment to us. I urge you to vote for him on Nov. 4.

Jim Langlois

Goshen