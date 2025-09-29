Letter to the Editor: Pushing back

To the Editor:

When Donald Trump was re-elected, I decided to withdraw from political engagement as his goals and priorities were in such conflict with my own. And when he began to issue his barrage of executive orders, and tear apart the government, I thought I had made the right decision.

But I have changed my mind. I realize now that as an American citizen, I can’t abdicate my responsibility to fight to protect our democracy from the president’s drive to be an authoritarian leader.

At the heart of this effort is his assault on free speech. He has attempted to silence journalists and other critics of his policies. He has installed loyalists in key positions whose jobs are to implement his orders without dissent, or risk dismissal. He’s imposed his will on educational institutions, law firms, cultural outlets, and the military. Our global allies have been constantly subjected to his display of raw power.

When the last “No Kings” protest took place, I regarded the name as symbolic, but now I know it’s a literal one! Please join me in demonstrating our belief in democracy at the next “No Kings” protest on Oct. 18, and resolve to fight against the overreaching of a would-be dictator.

Dorothy Kelly

Warwick