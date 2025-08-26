Letter to the Editor: Push back for Sterling Forest

To the Editor:

As a Warwick resident and taxpayer, I am deeply concerned about the Planning Board’s recent approval to renovate the former medical research facility at 57 Old Forge Road into a 200-person, all-male, full-time dormitory and school, right in the heart of Sterling Forest State Park.

This approval greenlights the degradation and urbanization of a protected natural area, despite overwhelming public opposition, expert warnings, and serious environmental concerns.

I’m relieved to learn that a formal legal challenge, an Article 78 proceeding, is now underway to block or reverse this harmful and deeply flawed decision. This type of lawsuit allows citizens to hold local agencies accountable when they fail to follow the law. In this case, the suit argues that the Warwick Planning Board ignored expert testimony, public input, and even its own procedures.

Among the 100 plus issues raised but disregarded:

* The project violates the Sterling Forest Master Plan and endangers one of New York’s most sensitive ecosystems.

* The site’s history as a toxic research lab has not been addressed with proper environmental testing or cleanup.

* Experts warn the project could overwhelm local water and sewer systems, potentially discharging raw sewage into nearby waterways.

* Traffic studies were incomplete and also failed to consider peak park seasons or impacts on Long Meadow Road.

The Warwick Planning Board failed to take the “hard look” that New York law demands. This isn’t just poor planning - it’s a serious breach of public trust.

I urge Warwick residents to demand accountability. Contact Supervisor Dwyer and the Town Board to voice your concerns, and learn how to support the legal effort by visiting the Sterling Forest Partnership Facebook page.

Our environment - and our community - all deserve better.

Lee Schultz

Warwick