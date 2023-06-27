Letter to the Editor: No notification?

Dear Editor,

The Town of Warwick has signed a lease for a massive solar farm which would require deforestation of the property they own between Lake Station Road, and Airport Road off Kings Highway. They never published the confirmation of the adopted resolution #R2022-284 from April, 18 2022. Supervisor Sweeton called it an “inadvertent mistake, it’s required, and we are doing it now” according to the 4/27/2023 minutes.

On May 31, I stumbled upon this information and immediately called Supervisor Sweeton. He assured me that it is not a done deal until the Planning Board signs off.

On June 6, I visited the Supervisor’s office to take a photo of the overlay. Friday morning, Ben Astorino and the Planning Board were walking the property and seemed as though they had little knowledge about this project. Of note, searching key words – “Delaware River Solar” on the Town of Warwick website only produces two items, both from this year’s meetings. As an adjoining landowner, I wonder why I wasn’t notified?

Sincerely,

Colleen Daly

Warwick