Letter to the Editor: No mention of nurses’ week

Dear Editor,

I’m writing to you to express my displeasure in your newspaper. You should be ashamed that your paper did not acknowledge nurses’ week. Garnet had a two page spread but it’s not the Middletown Advertiser - it’s the Warwick Advertiser.

Our local hospital houses some of the finest nurses in NY. They sacrificed themselves and worked diligently through COVID. They are short staffed and overworked. They are Warwick’s daughters and sons - and your news paper couldn’t find a two-inch ad thanking them during this very special week. It’s deplorable to say the least. I hope most of your readers feel the same as I do.

Marty Keegan

Warwick