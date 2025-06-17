Letter to the Editor: Nice enough may not be enough

For Goshen and Florida residents, a seriously important Republican Primary is coming up next week.

The unanimously endorsed GOP candidate for OC district 2, Goshen attorney Amir Sadaghiani, is being challenged by an unendorsed newcomer without relevant experience.

The job of a county legislator is a legislator is to enact, revise, and repeal county law(s), clearly a task best carried-out by a lawyer, which Amir Sadaghiani is.

While I have no doubt that his challenger may be a nice enough guy, that’s not enough for such a critical role. Goshen and Florida share a critical historical juncture, currently, and both municipalities need the most qualified professional to represent them.

My dentist is a great guy, but I wouldn’t hire my dentist to do my plumbing, nor would I hire my plumber to perform a root canal on me, even though he’s a seriously rad professional and friend.

There’s good reason why the Orange County Republican Committee unanimously voted to endorse Amir Sadaghiani to represent District 2, as did Florida’s own mayor, who stepped aside from his own legislative candidacy to make way for Amir.

For me, as a linguist who’s spent time a lot of time abroad, I see an additional reason to vote for Amir:

The name Sadaghiani comes from the Persian word Sadagh, which means “truth” and/or “honest” and people with the name Sadaghiani are known for their integrity and honesty in their communities.

Goshen and Florida deserve nothing less at this critical time Vote for Amir Sadaghiani in the June 24 GOP primary.

Jay Westerveld

Glenmere Conservation Coalition