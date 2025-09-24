Letter to the Editor: Mourning hate in America

To the Editor:

Last week a Letter to the Editor was another call for gun control in the wake of the shooting of Charlie Kirk.

A gun is an inanimate object that is not responsible for a murder any more than a fork is responsible for making a person fat.

Irrational hate kills people. A hater is going to kill with whatever means possible, whether it is by stabbing, bombing, blunt force, flying a plane into a building, or putting death cap mushrooms into the Beef Wellington. One does not kill another human being because of love for that person.

The problem is, how do we know when the hate gets to the point where a person becomes irrational and murderous?

In each of the multiple shootings that have occurred in the last several years, it was apparent that the perpetrator had deep-seated hatred for their victims. There is way too much hatred out there, and we shouldn’t put up with it. Why don’t we try the following:

• As a society we need to pay closer attention to mental health and identify the people who have the potential for violence. Social media, parents, relatives, classmates (if relevant), and friends can all contribute to this cause. As the saying goes, “if you see something, say something.”

• Politicians have to refrain from vilifying and dehumanizing their opponents and argue the facts.

• The media should report news instead of regurgitating the talking points of their favorite politicians.

• Teachers should concentrate on education instead of indoctrination.

• We all need to welcome God into our lives so that we might receive His peace and grace.

Paul Ertel

Warwick