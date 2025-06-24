Letter to the Editor: Missed opportunity

Amazing your paper chose to recognize the divisive “No Kings Day” protest on June 14 (more commonly known as Flag Day) but not a single mention or picture of the Warwick Fire Department’s Biennial Parade.

The parade was a far more impressive event that drew hundreds of American Flag waving spectators honoring members of not only Warwick’s Volunteer Fire Department, but many other departments from around the region as they made their way through our village streets.

It’s a shame there were no pictures published of the multiple polished fire apparatus, of the men and women in uniform, of the dignitaries, of the veterans, the P.D., EMS or the gathering at the parade’s ending at Memorial Park.

It was a missed opportunity.

Dan Dixon

Warwick