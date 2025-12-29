Letter to the Editor: Kudos to Quinn and BOCES students

To the Editor:

Thank you, Beth Quinn, for letting me know I’m not alone with aging spurts! I definitely can relate. Sometimes the truth is tough, but it also can give us a good laugh - and you did that!

Also - what a wonderful accomplishment for the the carpentry students of Orange Ulster BOCES building their first tiny home delivered to the Rumshock Home Village for a wonderful cause: providing local homeless veterans affordable living. This was the best Christmas story I’ve read! Kudos to their instructors and all involved.

Elizabeth DeMarco

Chester