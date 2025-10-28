Letter to the Editor: Integrity isn’t just a buzzword

To the Editor:

As your Village Trustee, I’ve had the privilege of working alongside many dedicated public servants and constituents that help to make our Village a wonderful place for us to proudly call home.

I’m writing to state that I personally endorse Aaron Ubides for County Legislator, District 2.

Aaron has earned the trust of our community through years of honesty, integrity, and hard work. Whether tackling tough issues, supporting community programs and events, or engaging in difficult conversations, he is always willing to help and will listen to all sides of a story. He stands up for doing what’s right and his moral convictions will not waver. Integrity isn’t just a buzzword for Aaron- it’s a daily practice.

I’m not alone in this belief. Our County Executive, Steve Neuhaus has also endorsed Aaron Ubides, recognizing the same qualities that make him the right choice to represent us at the county level.

We need leaders who listen, speak truthfully, and act boldly; Aaron is that kind of leader. Please join me in supporting Aaron Ubides for County Legislator.

Craig Olejniczak

Florida