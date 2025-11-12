Letter to the Editor: In search of a new home

To the Editor:

For many years, the Goshen Ecumenical Food Pantry has been blessed to call the First Presbyterian Church our home. We are deeply grateful to the church, its leadership, and its congregation, several of whom serve on our board, for their unwavering hospitality, partnership, and support.

Over the last 30 years, much has changed - including our board, our volunteers, our clients and the number of individuals and families we serve. What has remained constant is the extraordinary generosity, kindness, and community spirit that define Goshen.

As our Pantry has grown to meet increasing needs, so have the challenges of our current space, particularly in terms of working room and accessibility. For this reason and more, we are in the early stages of exploring the possibility of relocating to a new, more permanent home that will allow us to serve our community with even greater dignity, efficiency, and care.

There are no immediate plans, and we are carefully considering all options, including whether to renovate an existing building or pursue new construction.

What is certain is our unwavering commitment to remain within the Village of Goshen and to continue serving those who live within the Goshen Central School District.

That mission will not change.

We are grateful that the First Presbyterian Church will continue to support us throughout this period of thoughtful evaluation and planning, just as they always have.

If you know of a potential space, have ideas or community connections to share, or would like to help in any way, please contact us at GoshenFoodPantry@gmail.com.

Together, we have built something truly meaningful. With your continued support, we will grow stronger and expand our ability to serve our neighbors with compassion and respect.

With sincere gratitude,

The Board of Directors

Goshen Ecumenical Food Pantry