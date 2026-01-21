Letter to the Editor: Honoring the legacy

To the Editor:

As we commemorate the inspiring life and enduring legacy of Martin Luther King Jr., I wanted to take a moment to reflect on his vision of equality, justice, and unity. Dr. King’s remarkable leadership and tireless efforts have paved the way for a more inclusive and harmonious society. His dream of a world where everyone is treated with respect and dignity continues to resonate with us today.

As a real estate agent, I believe in the power of community and the importance of creating spaces that embrace diversity. I strive to uphold Dr. King’s principles by serving all clients with fairness, integrity, and a deep commitment to their needs. Together, we can build a world that reflect the unity and harmony he envisioned.

Wishing a meaningful Martin Luther King Jr. Day, filled with reflection, inspiration, and a renewed dedication to creating a better future for all.

Rachael Heiss

Warwick