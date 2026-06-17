Letter to the Editor: Honor Flight thanks supporters

On behalf of the organizers of the 3rd Annual Veterans Honor Flight Festival, we would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the following individuals/groups without whom our event would not have occurred on June 6.

Pennings Cidery and Farm market. Every year the Pennings family open their hearts and business to us affording us both a beautiful setting and professional staff meeting every need.

Our musicians. Fiddle Frenzy ... an amazing array of young talent. The Bunker Boys ... bluegrass perfection. The Claddagh Pipe Band ... gotta have the pipes. Soulshine Band ... smooth vibes.

Our sound man: Mixx masters from Florida .... professionalism on an Olympic level.

Car show organizers and mayhem coordinator: Auto Sunroof and Leather ... first year for our car show and it was a true delight. [There were] many shining smiles and classic rides.

Our children’s “screen free” activities area.

Our various veteran non-profits on site to inform and engage including, Clear Path, for Veterans, Warwick VFW, Warwick American Legion, National Purple Heart hall of honor, Blue start moms, Heroes, Cowboys & Companions, Nam Knights, Veterans Sportsman Assoc, and US Patriot fund.

To the many friends and family who also volunteered their time on this very important day.

Hudson Valley Honor Flight is 100 percent privately funded. Thanks to the hard work and dedication of all on this day, we are able to help contribute to offsetting the financial costs of taking our veterans to DC. We hope all who came enjoyed the day and all it had to offer. Hope to see you all next year!

Jim Mehling

Warwick