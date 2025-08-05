Letter to the Editor: Heartfelt ‘Thank You’

To the Editor:

On behalf of the entire HERoes in Deed (HID) Board of Directors, I’d like to express our deep gratitude to all the people, businesses and organizations that helped to make our 2025 HERo Run a resounding success! HERoes in Deed is the non-profit organization in memory of Warwick native and West Point graduate, LTC Jaimie Ellen Leonard, who made the ultimate sacrifice in June 2013. The HERo Run is HID’s annual fundraiser in her memory. Funds raised from this event are used to improve the lives of our local heroes through a variety of Veteran-focused programs.

To those businesses who sponsored the Run, we couldn’t do this without you. Your financial support is critical to our annual fund raising. Thank you so much! Your donations will go directly to local Veteran causes.

The Run couldn’t take place without volunteers including the Warwick Crew Team, the Honor Flight Crew, numerous community members and WVHS students, including Anthony G. who sang the National Anthem. Your time and enthusiasm are sincerely appreciated!

To the Runners and Walkers who embraced this year’s wet weather, thank you for being there! We hope you found inspiration and camaraderie on HERo Run morning and we’d love for you to apply that inspiration to a cause that’s important to you. Of course, we also hope you had FUN and that you will join us again next year.

To the residents who live and drive in the vicinity of our HERo Run course, thank you for being considerate to our runners and walkers. Special shout out to those of you who cheered our runners and walkers and to those who posted signs.

HID also appreciates the support of our local dignitaries, including Mayor Newhard. Special thanks go to the organizations and First Responders who continually support HERoes in Deed’s mission: Warwick PD; Warwick Ambulance Corps; Warwick FD; the American Legion; Warwick VFW. Legion and VFW members serve to remind us to support and honor our military members always; Warwick PD, Fire Dept. and Ambulance Corps are at the Run to protect the well-being and safety of each of our participants. They have supported the HERo Run for many years. Their tireless work - most of it volunteered - is deeply appreciated. Thank you all!

Kendall Kless

HERo Run ’25 Race Director