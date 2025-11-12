Letter to the Editor: Demand decency and compassion

When the people of France were starving and couldn’t even afford bread, Marie Antoinette purportedly said “then let them eat cake!”

While Trump is building a gilded new ballroom, he is withholding SNAP benefits to starving Americans. Well, things didn’t turn out so well for Marie Antoinette! One can only hope that the callous occupant of the White House will either become a better human being or the American people will wake up and say “This is not who we are” and demand decency and compassion for everyone not just the super rich.

Lou Liebhaber

Warwick