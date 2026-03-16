Letter to the Editor: Create a ‘no-knock’ registry

I am a resident of the Village of Warwick and I am informing residents of the growing number of door-to-door solicitations from individuals asking residents if they are interested in selling their homes.

I understand that these individuals may be operating under a Village-issued peddlers permit. However, the current scope of the permit appears vague and, in practice, allows unsolicited door-to-door contact that raises significant safety, privacy and consumer protection concerns. Residents have no reliable way to distinguish legitimate, permitted solicitors from those engaging in predatory or potentially fraudulent behavior, particularly when sensitive financial topics are raised at the front door.

To address these concerns, I respectfully request that the Village consider establishing a No Knock / No Soliciting Registry for residents who wish to opt out of all door-to-door solicitation. Such a registry, tied directly to the peddlers permitting process, would allow permitted solicitors to clearly know which residences are off-limits and would provide a meaningful enforcement mechanism for violations.

This approach would preserve residents’ right to privacy and safety in their homes while providing clarity to permitted solicitors and Village enforcement. It would be especially beneficial for seniors, individuals living alone, and other vulnerable residents who may feel pressured or unsafe during unsolicited visits.

So I am asking all residents contact Mayor Newhard to request that the village implement a No Knock/No soliciting registry

C. Purtell

Village of Warwick