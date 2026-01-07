Letter to the Editor: Conversations that connect

We hear the word “dialogue” often — but what does it really mean in practice?

At its core, dialogue is more than everyday conversation. It is a purposeful way of listening and speaking that helps people understand one another more clearly, even when they hold different views. Dialogue asks us to slow down, listen with care, and create space for thoughtful exchange — building trust that strengthens relationships and communities. These skills have real-world impact. They improve communication within families, deepen friendships, and bring greater clarity and respect to conversations at work and in civic life.

Join We the People Warwick (WTPW), on Jan. 10 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Albert Wisner Public Library, 1 McFarland Drive in Warwick for an introduction to the tools and practices behind WTPW’s signature four-session dialogue series, offered twice yearly.

Participants will experience how structured prompts, active listening, and small-group discussion can encourage self-reflection, broaden perspective, and support respectful communication in our homes, our workplaces, and our shared public spaces. All are welcome, from teens through adults.

To register, log onto www.albertwisnerlibrary.org or call 845-986-1047 ext. 4. For more details, log onto https://shorturl.at/vPqUL.

Beverly Braxton, Founder

We the People Warwick