Letter to the Editor: Celebrating 50 years

To the Editor:

This year marks 50 years of community service for the Warwick Meals on Wheels program. Over 100 volunteers celebrated this milestone at a luncheon on Sept 25.

The Meals on Wheels volunteers are the angels that have delivered over 4000 meals to our neighbors in need over the years. That knock on the door can be a welcoming rescue from a lonely day and a needed connection to the outside world.

We would like to thank the following sponsors who generously donated to this event: Candy Apple Shop, Etched in Time, Forever Jewelers, Frazzleberries. Grappa Restorane, Newhards, Village Barkery, Marie’s Floral Designs, 100 Main Restaurant, Style Counsel, Village Bungalow Gifts, Café Dolci, Pecks Wine & Spirits, Franks Pizza and Ash Hopper. We would also like to thank the Landmark Inn for a great event.

If you would like to join us for the next 50 years, give us a call at (845) 986-3389.

John Johansen

Warwick Meals on Wheels