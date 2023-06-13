Letter to the Editor: Bring the hose back

I have been a resident of Monroe NY for over 50 years. Over the years I and many other people have been getting spring water off Orange Turnpike in Monroe. Recently, the tubing bringing the water to the side of the road was taken away. However, the spring water is still running up the hill, making it hazardous for people to obtain the water.

The property is owned by Sterling Forest State Park. When I inquired as to why it was removed, I was told that they received a letter from the Orange County Board of Health that since the water is not tested, they recommend to the property owner to discontinue the spring. They were afraid of being sued.

I was surprised at this response, since they have no record of ever being sued. As I said, I have been getting water from there for the last 50 years, and I am still alive to talk about it.

I mentioned that they should reconsider putting the hose back, and reminded Sterling Forest State Park that the water was still running up the side of the hill. Orange County Board of Health only posts signs near the water spring, alerting the public that the water is not tested.

Many people are really disappointed the spring water is not running near the road. In addition, the spring is located not far from the Appalachian Trail, and I believe it is registered on their map as a place to stop for water.

I have never heard of running water being contaminated. As a matter of fact, it purifies the water. I feel the spring should be reopened for the benefit of the community.

Thank You,

Louis Di Spigna

Monroe