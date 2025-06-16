Letter to the Editor: An effective advocate

I am writing in support of Amir Sadaghiani for the Republican candidate of District 2 Legislator. His background as a prosecutor and attorney will provide Florida and Goshen with someone who can effectively advocate for all of us on the county stage.

Amir understands how county government operates, using his 20 years of legal knowledge to hit the ground running on day one to represent his constituents. He’s a local business owner and with three young children, he’s invested in making sure our future is brighter for the next generation.

The Republican primary is a chance for us as a party to decide who is the most qualified, competent and effective person to lead us into November. At our Republican convention, I stepped aside to support the unanimously endorsed Warwick, Goshen and Orange County Republican candidate Amir Sadaghiani to unify our party going into November. Please support and vote for him on June 24.

Daniel Harter, Jr.

Village of Florida