Letter to the Editor: A healthier thrill

To the Editor:

If you grew up like me, riding my friend’s dirt bike and craving the adrenaline rush of navigating trails in the woods: Consider giving mountain biking or trail running a try. The thrill is still there — but now it comes with a powerful endorphin rush and lasting health benefits. Moving fast through winding trails while exercising delivers a dopamine hit that sitting on a machine just can’t match.

A new quad costs around $8,500, plus fuel and maintenance. Compare that to a mid-range mountain bike at $2,500 or trail shoes for $125 — no fuel required.

I won’t sugarcoat it: Aerobic trail exercise can feel tough at first and yes, you can still get injured. Start at a pace where you can talk while moving to avoid getting out of breath and being discouraged. Stick with it; your stamina builds fast. You’ll feel stronger, more energized, and see real changes in your health and self-image.

What surprised me most was how trail sports connect me to nature. I now notice wildlife, terrain, and seasons in ways I never did on a dirt bike. On hikes, you’ll see even more.

I’m not here to preach — just to encourage you to give non-motorized trail sports a try. Your body, brain, wallet, and trails will thank you.

Don Weise

West Milford, N.J.