Letter to the Editor: A Bright Future at MSMC

To the Editor:

As we welcome the Class of 2029 to our Mount Saint Mary’s campus in Newburgh, I’d like to take a moment to highlight our accomplishments over the summer:

* Our School of Business recently installed a dozen Bloomberg Terminals in the new Joseph F. Maloney Memorial Investment Lab, giving students access to the same technology used by leading financial professionals.

* We launched our flexible Adult Degree Program, offering working adults more options to pursue their education and career goals.

* We hosted the Summer Institute for Nursing Exploration, a free series of workshops that provided dozens of local high school students with hands-on experience in the nursing profession, helping to inspire the next generation of healthcare professionals in the Hudson Valley.

As a proud alumnus and the Chair of the Board of Trustees, I’m always filled with a sense of pride when I think about the vital role that Mount Saint Mary College plays in our community. Since my return to the Board of Trustees in the Spring of 2024, a lot has been accomplished. The work that began during Fr. Greg Fluet’s interim Presidency continues under the leadership of President Dr. Robert Gervasi, our strong Administrative Team, and our esteemed faculty and staff. We have improved our operating efficiencies and are focusing on what we do best: preparing students for rewarding careers in healthcare, business, education, communications, human services, and more.

With the values of the founding Dominican Sisters as our guide, the Mount has always provided an excellent education. We continue that tradition today, with many of our students being the first in their families to attend college. With strong and dedicated leadership, along with talented Board Members, we are addressing the challenges that colleges all across the country are facing.

The Mount was started by the Dominican Sisters 65 years ago, and with the assistance of the Newburgh Community and our dedicated alumni, we look forward to providing educational opportunities for the next 65 years.

See you all at the Gala at West Hills on Oct. 16, 2025.

Lou Bach ‘82

Mount St. Mary College Board of Trustees Chair