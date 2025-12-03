Letter to the Editor: 13 acres preserved

To the Editor:

The Town Board has accepted a land dedication from the developer of the Oak Woods project, located on Camp Monroe Road and adjacent to Lakes Road and the Lake Hill Farms neighborhood. The developer will be constructing four homes whereas the town will take ownership of around 13 acres of land at the back of the property with access to Camp Monroe Road.

This preservation effort is in line with our current and future Comprehensive Plan, which advocates for the preservation of land through the use of conservation subdivisions. I want to thank the residents who advocated for this to happen, especially Tracy Schuh of the Preservation Collective Inc. This specific plot of land was one of the first things we spoke about when I was running for the Town Board in 2021.

I ran on a land preservation platform in both of my races in Chester and I’m incredibly proud we were able to finally make good on that promise, even before we got the Community Preservation Fund up and running. I’m hopeful this is the beginning of a long track record of land preservation for years to come!

Brandon Holdridge - Town Supervisor

Chester