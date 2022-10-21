Latino Democratic Committee of Orange County (LDCOC) endorses candidates for 2022 election

The Latino Democratic Committee of Orange County (LDCOC) whose mission is to promote Latino participation in government and civic affairs held their Annual Gala Dinner/Dance on Saturday, October 1, 2022 and shared their list of Democratic party candidates whom they support.

LDCOC supports the re-election of Governor Kathy Hochul, Lt. Governor Antonio Delgado, Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli and Attorney General Letitia A. James, as well as Assembly Member Aileen M. Gunther for the 100 Assembly District and Jonathan G. Jacobson for the 104 Assembly District.

LDCOC is also pleased to announce the endorsement of the following candidates:

Hon. Pat Ryan, for the 18th Congressional District

Bernie Rivers for Orange County Sheriff

Julie Shiroishi for the 39th State Senate

Hon. James Skoufis for the 42 State Senate

Bruce Levine for the 98th State Assembly District in Orange County, NY

Christopher Eachus for the 99th State Assembly District in Orange County, NY

Hon. Aileen M. Gunther 100th State Assembly District in Orange County, NY

Mathew Mackey for the 101st State Assembly District in Orange County, NY

Hon. Jonathon Jacobson for the 104th State Assembly District in Orange County, NY

Hon. Judge Anne Minihan, for NYS Supreme Court Justices-9th Judicial District

David Squirrell for NYS Supreme Court Justices, 9th Judicial District

Amy Puerto for NYS Supreme Court Justices, 9th Judicial District

Keri Fiore for NYS Supreme Court Justices, 9th Judicial District

Judge Elena Goldberg Velazquez, for NYS Supreme Court Justices, 9th Judicial District

Judge Sherri Eisenpress for NYS Supreme Court Justices, 9th Judicial District

Judge David Zuckerman for NYS Supreme Court Justices, 9th Judicial District

Rachel Bruce for Woodbury Town Board

The Latino Democratic Committee of Orange County (LDCOC) will work hard to support each of these candidates and to increase political influence and awareness of Latinos needs at a local, state, and national level!

Latino Democratic Committee of Orange County