James Skoufis is our ‘squeaky wheel’ in Albany

I have known James from his early days in politics. I was introduced to him by my friend and mentor Roxanne Donnery, former OC Legislator (PINS Advocate), when she was running for Assembly back in 2010. James was her campaign manager, and he was very young and impressive. She always said he was going to the top in politics, and she was right!

He ran for the same Assembly seat in 2012 and won, then in 2019 won Senator Larkin’s (Republican) seat in 2019.

He is currently committee chair on Investigation and Government Operations, and has excelled in this role: cleaning up corruption in Albany, cracking down on corporate welfare, opposes tax breaks for large corporations, opposing new taxes for the middle class, leading the fight against over development, securing universal pre-K — with the leadership, strength, and skills it takes to fight for his constituents.

Some of his endorsements are: AFL-CIO, NYS Troopers, NYS Police Benevolent Association - Backs the Blue, OC Sheriff Carl Dubious, NYS Nurse’s Association, CSEA.

Senator James Skoufis brings the duly needed funds back to our communities. To name a few: $10K for Carpenters Union 279 for pre-apprenticeship recruitment; infrastructure improvement Warwick, Tuxedo, Harriman; supports minimum wage increase; grant funds to various police departments in OC; $3M to Middletown to renovate former criminal court house; works to support our farms with funds; contributes to our not for profits struggling to stay open. He recently donated $60K grant to Winslow Therapeutic in Warwick.

Senator James Skoufis is the young man we need to represent us in Albany. He is our “squeaky wheel” who doesn’t believe in politics as usual.

Joy Hansen

Former OC Youth Bureau program Technician &

Former OC PINS Reform Advocate

Warwick