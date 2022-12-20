It takes a village: celebration collaborations

This time of year is very special with sharing joy and cheer in the air. Being grateful and giving back is one thing both Warwick Valley Rotary Club and the Warwick Lions Club do together with the shared effort of the “Annual Children’s Holiday Party”. Each year we provide assistance and give “Christmas” to many local children. Over 150 children are invited to the event for a day of eating, shopping for their families, wrapping, a visit with Santa, games and craft time. The children leave with two large bags of donated gifts for their families as well as themselves.

What makes this event so special is it truly takes a village to make it all happen. There are over 110 volunteers to make this event a success. It’s Warwick at its best. Coming together to make a difference is one thing we got down pat.

Another event the Warwick Valley Rotary had on December 18th was the annual “Hot Cocoa with Santa” event on Railroad Green. There was free hot cocoa and pictures with Santa. Once again, an incredible event due to local volunteers willing to give their time to give back to the community. A special thanks to the Warwick High School Interact Club for both of these events.

Also thank you to all the many who sponsored a child or provided gifts, local business owners and friends of Rotarians that volunteered, Chosun Taekwondo Leadership Academy, Backpack Snack Attack and Warwick Area Farmworkers Organizations. For more information please visit our website www.warwickvalleyrotary.org.

Joyce Perron

Warwick Valley Rotary Club

Community Service Director

Warwick