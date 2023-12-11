x
  1. Home
  2.  Opinion
  3.  Letters to the Editor

Israel

Warwick /
| 11 Dec 2023 | 06:13

    Since the media seemed to forget we are repeating the very foundation of the Holocaust, I just want to say Israel is the center of a universe none of us quite understand. It is a seed of hope planted by the aftermath of a horrific attempt to eliminate the Jewish people. But God has always stood by them as we must do now. The rewards are great, a peaceful world! Who doesn’t want that?

    But who am I fooling! Political party lines are always more important than truth, honesty and good will towards all?

    Dawn Murtagh

    Warwick