Governor Hochul’s $3 billion proposed Inflation refund to taxpayers funded out of a surplus of excess tax revenue is nothing more than a pre-election bribe to grease the wheels of her upcoming 2026 reelection campaign. Offering those with income under $150,000 $300 comes to $25/month over one year. Offering joint filers with income under $300,000 dollars $500 comes to $41.66/month over one year. There are better alternatives, such as reducing the state sales tax, using the funds as a down payment toward reducing Albany’s $423.4 billion long-term debt, which represents $21,700 per citizen, or help fill the $33 billion shortfall in the MTA’s proposed $68 billion 2025-2029 Five Year Capital Plan.

Larry Penner

Great Neck