When the Lakeside Farmers Market and other farm markets close for the season many of the vendors head to the Pine Island Indoor Farmers Market, managed by Peggy Hillery of Peg’s Eggs and Hillery Farms, a local farm market that’s open year-round on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Liberty Corners Road in Pine Island.

Since 2015 this market has served an important niche that can accommodate those seeking fresh produce, free-range raised chicken, pastured pork, grass-fed and finished beef, fresh eggs, and a whole range of prepared foods from local sourdough bakeries to homemade soups from local chefs.

Alex Kessisso, provider of fresh yogurt products, sells an assortment of fruit-infused, whole milk Greek strained yogurts and a delicious cheesecake-inspired yogurt together with other specialties. And Amy Goff (LunchLadyFoods.com) has such an extensive menu of unique vegan and naturally created recipes that the list is too long to add. Be sure to try the Thai-style noodles, or the farro and black beans, or any of her tasty soups, like the butternut squash or the beef and bean chili.

The star of the market, however, is Dan Madura’s incredible selection of fresh produce and his specialty mushrooms. According to natural foods expert, Ocean Robbins, “There are approximately 14,000 different species of mushrooms, which include edible, inedible, poisonous, and psychoactive. Out of the species, 30 have been domesticated, and 10 are commonly grown commercially for consumers. Egyptians considered mushrooms to be plants of immortality and recognized them as a gift from the god Osiris. They valued mushrooms so highly, only the royals were allowed to consume them; commoners were forbidden to touch, much less eat them.”

Other regular vendors include DeFilippis bakery from Middletown, a Tupperware vendor, and Saavy Sisters, a specialty homemade soap and homemade apothecary products vendor. “The people are always very nice,” says co-owner Deb Searle, “they come in, they usually know what vegetables that they’re looking for and then they take the plants around and after a while it just becomes more like a more like family and you’re asking how their kids are doing, how they’re grandkids are doing, and it’s just very nice and there’s no pressure it’s very relaxing.”

Market manager Peggy Hillery, is another star of this indoor market because of her passion for providing free-range chicken and the freshest eggs you can find anywhere. Her prices are competitive and she has extended her space to include many other local farmers and farm products, like the fresh apple cider and apples from Pennings, the beef and pork free Lowland Farm, and other products.

Remember this venue’s address: Pine Island Indoor Farmers Market, 115 Liberty Corners Rd, Pine Island, NY 10969, for a terrific alternative during colder, winter months when the fresh local produce selections and other delicacies may seem to be unavailable. This is a place to keep on your weekly shopping list.